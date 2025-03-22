Allo Health Raises ₹16 Crore to Expand India’s Largest Sexual Health Ecosystem

Allo Health, India’s leading and fastest-growing sexual health ecosystem, has raised ₹16 crore in a Pre-Series A round led by Rainmatter along with existing investors. This investment marks the next phase in Allo’s mission to redefine sexual healthcare in India through technology, deep expertise, and structured patient care.

Since its inception, Allo has treated 200,000+ lakh patients across India, achieving a 85% improvement in patient outcomes. With 35+ clinics across major cities, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysore, and Ranchi, Allo has pioneered a structured, expert-led approach in a space long dominated by misinformation and unregulated practices. Unlike traditional health-tech startups focused on digital-only distribution, Allo has built a hybrid ecosystem that combines physical clinics, AI-powered treatment protocols, and trained medical professionals.

Prior to this round, Allo had raised $4.4 million in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from some of India’s most prominent startup founders and operators, including Binny Bansal (Flipkart), Deepinder Goyal (Zomato), Rohit MA (Cloudnine), and Sandeep Singhal (Nexus), among others.

"Sexual health in India has been overlooked for too long. We are not just creating a business—we are building an entire ecosystem. Our focus is on patient outcomes, doctor training, and evidence-based care, ensuring that Indians get access to world-class sexual healthcare,” said Pranay Jivrajka, Founder & CEO of Allo Health.

Allo’s proprietary doctor training programs, AI-powered clinical decision support, and research-backed treatment frameworks set it apart in a market that has lacked structured intervention. This round will help accelerate clinic densification, invest in deeper technology capabilities, and enhance patient engagement as Allo continues to scale.

"Allo is solving a critical healthcare gap in a way that prioritizes patient trust, structured treatment, and sustainable expansion. We believe they are setting new standards for how specialized healthcare should be built in India," said Dilip Kumar, Investments, Rainmatter.

"Sexual health is a massive but underserved market in India. Most people still hesitate to talk about it, let alone seek help. We are happy to support Allo Health, which is solving for awareness, access, and affordability in this space," added Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha&Rainmatter.

Allo will deepen its focus and invest in diagnostics, digital therapy, and private label solutions, strengthening its sexual healthcare ecosystem and driving better patient outcomes. Leveraging its existing capabilities, Allo is also planning to expand into mental health as a potential category, replicating its structured, expert-led model to build a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem—just as it has done with sexual health.