Amanta Healthcare IPO Update 2025: Strong Retail Demand, High Subscription, Risks & Highlights

Amanta Healthcare is a company that makes liquid medicines, like the fluids and antibiotics hospitals use. They sell these medicines in India and 21 other countries. They have one big factory in Gujarat, which works very efficiently.

They recently offered shares to the public (this is called an IPO) to raise money. They want to use the money to build new production lines to make more medicines.

How Did the IPO Do?

Many small investors (retail investors) showed strong interest and bought lots of shares.

Rich individuals also bought many shares.

But big institutional investors (like big funds) were careful and bought fewer shares.

The price in the grey market (a kind of unofficial market) started high but dropped a lot, meaning some people think the stock may not rise much after listing.

Good Things About Amanta Healthcare

They sell medicines in many countries.

Their factory is very efficient and runs most of the time.

They make good profit compared to money invested.

Risks to Think About

They only have one factory. If something happens there, it could stop production.

The company owes a lot of money (high debt), which could cause problems if they need to pay more interest.

A few customers buy a large part of their medicines, so losing one could hurt sales.

High finance costs mean profits could be less if interest rates go up.

In short: The IPO got a lot of interest from small investors but less from big investors. While the company is doing well, its high debt and other risks could affect its future profits.