Amara Raja setting up hydrogen unit in Leh

Mumbai: Amara Raja Power Systems, a part of the $1.3-bn Amara Raja group headquartered in Tirupati, has bagged a contract from NTPC to set up India's first green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh.

The pilot project is being set up in Leh's extreme conditions at a height of 3,600 meters above sea level, Amara Raja Power Systems said in a release on Monday. The pilot project will produce a minimum of 80kg/day of 99.97 per cent pure hydrogen which will be compressed, stored and dispensed.

"The potential for hydrogen as an energy source of the future is substantial and projects such as these are critical to showcase this," said Vikramadithya Gourineni, Executive Director at Amara Raja.

Dwarakanadha Reddy, business head (EPC division) at Amara Raja, adds: "This challenging project will reaffirm our EPC expertise, and we are very excited about being the first to enter the green hydrogen infrastructure space."