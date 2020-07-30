Amazon Prime Day to see 1,000 new products

Bengaluru: Over 100 small and medium-sized businesses and startups on Amazon.in will be launching more than 1,000 new products across 17 categories on Prime Day in India that starts at midnight on August 6 and will run for 48 hours, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday.

Startups and small businesses from Amazon's Launchpad programme will be launching differentiated products across categories like health and personal care, beauty and grooming, grocery and home products.

Launchpad is a global programme that curates, showcases, and delivers unique and differentiated products from startups and emerging brands to millions of Amazon customers. Government emporiums, APCO handlooms from Andhra Pradesh and Mrignayanee from Madhya Pradesh will be showcasing hand-woven apparels ranging from Mangalgiri, Venkatgiri and Chirala to Maheshwari and Chanderi this Prime Day.