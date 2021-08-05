Amazon unveils 5th fulfilment centre in Telangana

Hyderabad: AMAZON India, has opened another specialised fulfilment centre in Hyderabad, expanding its fulfilment centre network in Telangana. With the new centre, the 5th one in the State, the ecommerce giant will offer more than 6 lakh cubic feet of storage capacity, housing a wider selection of products from the large appliances and furniture category.

Spread over 2 lakh square feet of floor area, the new centre will benefit more than 35,000 sellers in the State with access to a larger customer base. This expansion will contribute in creating direct and indirect job opportunities to many in the State while ensuring seamless and faster deliveries to customers.

This expansion marks an increase in the company's infrastructure footprint, which will now offer a total floor area of close to 1 million square feet and storage capacity of more than 5 million cubic feet. The new specialised centres will house tens of thousands of products such as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions as well as products from the furniture category, ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Abhinav Singh, Director, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India, said "Hyderabad's proximity to cities and towns around the region makes it a strategic location for our infrastructure expansion.

Our continued investment in the State will have a multiplier impact on the local economy and provide an impetus to ancillary businesses across the State." KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology from the said, "Amazon India's significant investment in Telangana is a testament to the State's appeal as a business and innovation hub."