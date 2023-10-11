Ambani pips Adani to top Hurun rich list

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani has raced ahead of Gautam Adani to become the richest Indian on a list of wealthiest people in the country. The 66-year-old chairman of the diversified Reliance Industries saw his wealth growing by a marginal 2 per cent to Rs 8.08 lakh crore, while Adani's fortune plummeted by 57 per cent to Rs 4.74 lakh crore, as per the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023.

Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher at Hurun, attributed the decline in Adani's wealth to the Hindenburg report published in January.

The ‘360 One Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023’ marks the 12th annual ranking of India’s wealthiest individuals. Cyrus S Poonawalla, the founder of the Serum Institute of India, maintains his third position on the list with a wealth of Rs 2.78 lakh crore. Shiv Nadar of HCL ranks fourth with a wealth of Rs 2.28 lakh crore, and Gopichand Hinduja is fifth with a wealth of Rs 1.76 lakh crore.