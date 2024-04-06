Live
- Gudi Padwa 2024: Rituals, shubh muhurat, and puja samgri
- World Health Day 2024: Date, Theme and Significances
- Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Date and Observance
- Public movement intensifies against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest; Mass fasting in India and abroad on Sunday, April 7: AAP
- Two Trinamool leaders accused in Bhupatinagar blast case sent to 5-day NIA custody
- Additional 100 companies of CAPF to reach Bengal next week
- RLJP committed to ensure NDA's victory: Pashupati Kumar Paras
- IPL 2024: 'Let a few more matches go...', says Ganguly on Rishabh Pant's readiness for World T20
- Waqf Board case: Court reserves order on ED's plea against AAP's Amanatullah Khan for non-compliance with summons
- ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan spice up fight for League Shield with narrow win against Punjab FC
Just In
Anand Mahindra offers job to girl who foiled monkey attack using Alexa
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, on Saturday, offered a job to a girl who saved herself and her younger sister from a monkey attack.
New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, on Saturday, offered a job to a girl who saved herself and her younger sister from a monkey attack.
In a brave move, a 13-year-old girl showed her presence of mind and scared away a monkey in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, using Amazon's virtual voice assistant Alexa.
The girl reportedly commanded Alexa to bark like a dog, hoping to scare away the monkey that had entered her sister's home. The tactic worked and the girl successfully saved both herself and her sister.
Reacting to the incident, Anand Mahindra took to his official X handle and wrote: “The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an enabler of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary.”
He said the girl showed “potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world”.
“After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at @MahindraRise will be able to convince her to join us!!” the chairman added.