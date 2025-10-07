Anantam Highways InvIT IPO Opens: ₹400 Crore Road Infrastructure Fund

Anantam Highways InvIT has started a ₹400 crore IPO.

The price is between ₹98 and ₹100 per unit. The IPO opened on October 7 and will close on October 9.

Up to 75% of the IPO is for big investors, and at least 25% is for smaller investors. Nuvama Wealth Management manages the IPO.

The allotment will happen on October 14. The units will be listed on the stock market on October 17.

The InvIT focuses on road projects and aims to give investors steady income from tolls and annuity payments.

Anantam Highways GMP:

Right now, the grey market premium is zero, showing cautious interest.

More investors may join as the listing date nears.