AP govt gears up to skill youth

Amaravati: In a move to boost technology skills and enhance employability of the youth in Andhra Pradesh, the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed MoUs with Oracle India and Schneider Electric India Foundation. The strategic collaboration seeks to strengthen skill development infrastructure and prepare a future-ready workforce for emerging sectors such as electronics, construction, and green energy—both in India and globally. The MoUs were signed in the presence of IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said: “The MoUs are a step forward in empowering our youth with the future-ready skills necessary to thrive in the digital economy. Our aim is to build a robust talent pool that will attract global industries to Andhra Pradesh.” Through this initiative, APSSDC and Oracle will work together to upskill 400,000 learners over three years in cutting-edge technologies such as Oracle Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cloud Security, and more.