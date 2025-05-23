AP Hinduja gets into damage-control mode
Highlights
New Delhi: Ashok P Hinduja, Chairman, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), which is the promoter of IndusInd Bank, went into damage-control...
New Delhi: Ashok P Hinduja, Chairman, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), which is the promoter of IndusInd Bank, went into damage-control mode on Thursday following the announcement of the fraud in the bank that has plunged the lender into a Rs2, 236 crore loss for the January-March quarter.
Next Story