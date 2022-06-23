AP to purchase 500-1,500 MW daily to meet demand

Vijayawada: As part of a short-term contingency plan, Andhra Pradesh power utilities have decided to purchase power ranging from 500 MW to 1,500 MW daily based on demand from July to October to overcome the threat of severe coal shortage to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

During a review by Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on power supply position with AP power utilities on Thursday through video conference, the officials explained the measures being taken by the utilities to continue round the clock power supply despite the coal shortage that is expected in coming months.

The officials explained that the thermal power plants across the country may not be able to address the increase in power demand in coming months during monsoon due to severe shortage of coal that is expected due to the south west monsoon. The rains may hamper mining and transportation of coal in the country.

Even as India had a capacity of mining over 1,500 million tonnes of coal last year, the total production was only 777 million tonnes which is half of its production capacity. As the coal reserves are not at expected level at thermal power stations this year as well and it may not be possible to increase adequate coal stocks, the country may face another coal shortage in the coming months.