Aparna launches 2,500cr project Zenon

Hyderabad: Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Limited, a prominent player in the real estate segment, has announced the launch of its new residential project – Aparna Zenon, a gated community located at Puppalaguda, Nanakramguda, Telangana, with an estimated investment of Rs 2,550 crore.



The newly launched project will be built on a vast 37 acre land and comprising 3,664 vaastu compliant apartments spread across 33 floors. The project comprises one BHK, two BHK and three BHK apartments ranging from 1020 sft to 2,257 sft. The gated community will include a sports complex, a commercial block and an expansive club house facility. The project will be tentatively ready by 2027.

Aparna Zenon is designed to ensure that the residents live large and in utmost comfort. The location is chosen to enjoy the serene atmosphere. The gated community boasts of a state-of-the-art clubhouse that has amenities like the preview theatre, swimming pool, coffee shop, a senior citizen room, a variety of sports facilities for badminton, etc. The community is also equipped with outdoor amenities like specialised courts for half basketball, cycling, beach volleyball, skating rink, medicinal and aroma gardens, etc. With health clinics, supermarkets and banks, located within the premises, it has been planned to keep all daily necessities within easy reach.

The project will also have a centralised gas bank that will supply cooking gas to all individual apartments, fit with pre-paid gas meters. Solar power will also be provided to the common area grid for optimized power consumption. The parking facility will have all necessary signage and equipment at required places to traffic flow.