Apollo holds webinar on JCI

Hyderabad: The Apollo Hospitals Group marked the 15th anniversary of its JCI accreditation by organising a webinar on patient safety and quality of care in association with Joint Commission International, USA (JCI) and the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

It was in July 2005 that the Apollo Hospitals Group clocked a major milestone when Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi became the 1st hospital in the country and the 6th in Asia to be accredited by the JCI.



Since then, eight hospitals in the group including the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre have joined the elite list of JCI accredited hospitals for best global practices.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said: "It is a matter of immense pride that our JCI accreditation journey that began 15 years ago has seen eight hospitals in our group achieving this gold standard".