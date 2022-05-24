Apollo performs latest technique in heart disease treatment

Visakhapatnam: Proving its success once again in the treatment of complex coronary artery intervention, Apollo Hospital, Visakhapatnam has claimed that has recently performed a complex case by using very latest technology for treating severe coronary calcification Apollo hospitals, Visakhapatnam has been in the forefront in adapting newer and advanced technology used during treatment of heart disease. The hospital since its inception in 1999 has an active coronary intervention program. As a continuation, it tried the latest technology called "ROTA-PRO," which has been launched in India and utilised in an elderly patient with chronic kidney disease. The angioplasty with stenting to 100 per cent occluded calcified artery is successfully performed, the hospital announced on Monday.

Dr Dibya Kumar Baruah, Director of Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory of Apollo Hospitals at Health City here performed the procedure and is ably assisted by Dr. Nanda Kishore Panigrahi, Dr DMR Jagannadha Raju, Dr Chakradhar Pedada and Dr Suresh Paidi and anaesthetist Dr Sri Haritha.

This was the first case in the entire Andhra Pradesh, the hospital stated in a release. The patient was discharged on the third day post-procedure.