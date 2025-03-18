Live
Aprilia Tuono 457 unveiled at ₹3.96 L in Hyderabad
Hyderabad : Aprilia Tuono 457, a sports bike, was launched in the city by Premier Automobiles, an authorised Motoplex for Vespa and Aprilia. The bike is priced at Rs 3.96 lakh, and is available in two different graphic versions - Piranha Red and Puma Gray colour. Ajay Raghuvanshi, Executive Vice President - Domestic 2W Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, said: “We are excited to introduce the Aprilia Tuono 457, a year after we introduced the segment disruptor Aprilia RS457. Tuono 457 is the latest heir to a tradition of excellence in high-handlebar sports bikes offering an adrenaline-filled ride.”
The features of Tuono 457 includes, 457 cc twin-cylinder engine which has a maximum power output of 35 kW (47.6 hp) at 9,400 rpm and a torque of 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm, the shapes of the chassis are optimised using Computer Aided Engineering, the braking system features a pair of ByBre calipers, the system is assisted by a Bosch two-channel ABS system with dual-mapping. The bike boasts of three Riding Modes that adjust the power, torque delivery and the traction control, which can be set to three levels as well as disengaged. Additionally, the Aprilia India app enables the rider to connect their smartphone to the bike with Bluetooth connectivity.