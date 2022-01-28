Art Stone Concepts opens experience centre

Hyderabad: Art Stone Concepts, which is into the manufacturing of artificial stones, has established its first experience centre in the city.

Located in the heart of the city at Lakdikapul, the centre showcases products of the company, which plans to open outlets across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in franchise mode.

Founded by Mohammed Muneer Ahmed and Yaramala Krishna Reddy, the company set up a manufacturing unit in three acres near Shamshabad.

"We manufacture artificial stones in hundreds of designs to suit the tastes of customers. Our products can be used for both exterior and interior purposes," they said. In its product range, it has building and flooring materials.

"Our commitment is to provide the most practical, strong and long-lasting products. Our state-of-the-art technology in production ensures that every product is consistently of highest standard. All our products are quality controlled and are manufactured from the top-quality material," the founders said.