Arvind Q4FY21 results: Reported consolidated profit of Rs 53 crore

Arvind Limited, a leading textile manufacturer and the flagship company of the Lalbhai Group, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, reported a consolidated profit of Rs 53.34 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 17.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Arvind's consolidated revenue from operations grew 0.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,654.87 crore in the quarter under consideration as compared to Rs 1,641.56 crore posted last year.



The company said, the textile volumes recovered and Denim Q4 volumes recovered to 113 per cent of Q4FY20 at 20 million Meters. Wovens recovered to 112 per cent at 28 million meters. Garments were 92 per cent of the previous year at 11 million Pcs.



Arvind said textiles contributions maintained despite increases in RM prices. The company said denim prices moved up from Rs 184/m in Q3 to Rs 195/m in Q4. Wovens moved from Rs 146/m to Rs 151/m. AMD grew by 11 per cent over Q4FY20 and maintained an EBITDA margin of 14 per cent.



Shares of Arvind Limited closed Rs 1.15 or 1.49 per cent higher at Rs 78.30 apiece on NSE.