Ashok Leyland bags orders for 552 buses from TN transport corporation

Highlights
Chennai: Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged an order for 552 ultra-low entry buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).
The company has been a long-standing supplier of TNSTC with more than 18,477 of its buses operational in its fleet.
According to Ashok Leyland, the project is funded by the German Development bank (KfW).
Ashok Leyland will commence the delivery of these buses within the next few months, marking its commitment toward the growth and development of sustainable and inclusive mobility solutions.
Meanwhile at the bourses, Ashok Leyland’s scrip is changing hands at about Rs 169.95 after closing at Rs 170.05 on Wednesday.
