Ashok Leyland unveils 2 high HP tippers at Rs 58-60 lakh

Hyderabad: Hinduja Group owned commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Monday launched two new AVTR tipper models with high horsepower (HP) - AVTR 2832 and AVTR 3532 at a price range of Rs 58-60 lakh. Powered by 8-litre A6 series engines with iGen6 technology, these trucks generate 320HP and deliver 1,200NM torque.

While driving these high HP tippers, there is no need to change the gears frequently. This results in increased mileage, acceleration and thus higher productivity. The 8-litre A6 engine assures stability and ability to pick-up on tough roads, said Sanjeev Kumar, Head – Medium and & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Sales and Network, Ashok Leyland.

The AVTR range is Ashok Leyland's first modular platform, which provides customised options based on load/ road requirements of the customers. The tippers come with four types of gear boxes that fit to the needs of high load users. Having a range of maximum 400 HP, the platform has been appreciated for its performance, reliability and durability suitable for the deep mining tipper segment.

The tipper vehicles have to negotiate steep gradients with very high payloads. With the launch of AVTR 2832 and AVTR 3532, Ashok Leyland will be filling this gap and strengthening the tipper portfolio. The launch of these vehicles with the high horsepower A6 engines will help customers for applications like road construction, irrigation, deep mining, boulder quarry and others. "The country-wide launch of the high HP tippers is very significant in Hyderabad. The city and its adjacent regions have progressive industries such as mining and construction that fuel the demand for these trucks.