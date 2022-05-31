Asian stocks recover as Covid curbs in China easing

Tokyo: Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after reports showed China's manufacturing slowdown is moderating as anti-virus curbs on businesses in Shanghai and Beijing ease.

US futures edged higher after markets were closed in New York on Monday for Memorial Day. European shares advanced on Monday. Oil prices were trading above $123 per barrel following an agreement by European Union leaders to embargo most Russian oil imports into the bloc by the end of end of the year.

The pact, part of new sanctions on Moscow, was worked out at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of new financial support. The The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline. That was crucial to bring landlocked Hungary on board a decision that required consensus.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil gained $2.77 to $117.84 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added 98 cents to $115.07 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude, used as the basis for pricing for international trading, advanced 76 cents to $118.38 per barrel. China's easing of anti-virus curbs on businesses in Shanghai and Beijing has raised hopes for stronger growth in the world's second-largest economy.