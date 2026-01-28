Devotees rush increased moderately at Tirumala

The flow of devotees at Tirumala remained moderate on Tuesday, with pilgrims waiting in 18 compartments of the queue complex for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. By midnight, a total of 77,049 devotees had completed darshan.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials, 21,469 devotees offered their hair as part of their vows, while donations amounting to ₹3.73 crore were received in the temple hundi during the day.

Darshan is currently taking around eight hours for devotees without prior darshan tickets. Those holding special entry darshan tickets are able to have darshan within approximately five hours.

Meanwhile, the TTD has appealed to devotees holding Sarva Darshan tokens to adhere strictly to their allotted reporting time. Officials clarified that pilgrims arriving before their designated slot will not be permitted to enter the queue, as part of measures to ensure smooth crowd management.