Atul Bhatt takes charge as new RINL CMD

Visakhapatnam: At a time when uncertainty is dogging the future of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Atul Bhatt, former Chairman and Managing Director of MECON Ltd on Monday took charge as the new CMD of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).

After assuming charge, Bhatt said that the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant collective is highly known for their commendable work and team spirit.

The employees of RINL, who are on an agitation following the January 27 decision of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, to sell 100 per cent Government of India shareholding in the company, are hopeful that the new CMD will convince the Centre to drop the disinvestment plan.

"We are confident that the new CMD going by our profit-making performance since the last several months will play a crucial role in exploring other options to stop privatisation," AITUC national vice-president D Adinarayana told Bizz Buzz.

Recognised union president J Ayodhyaram and INTUC leader Mantri Rajasekhar said they would continue their agitation till the Centre withdrew the privatisation proposal.