Combating Dengue: GHMC adds more sting to anti-mosquito drive

Hyderabad: Amid rising cases of vector-borne diseases across the city, particularly dengue, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) initiated an awareness programme at various localities in the city. This initiative aims to educate the community on dengue prevention and involves student volunteers. Residents also observed Friday as ‘dry day’ and removed sources of standing water to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

To prevent the spread of waterborne diseases across Greater Hyderabad, the GHMC undertook a wide-scale awareness programme. On Friday, a dry day, an initiative by the GHMC to prevent dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases was held across the city. The door-to-door programme was held with the aim to educate households about cleaning of water storage containers like overhead tanks, sumps, flower pots, refrigerators and all places in the house and its surroundings that may lead to the breeding of mosquitoes.

In order to stop the disease’s spread, the GHMC advised residents and students in schools to inform their communities of the value of keeping their surroundings clean.

As part of this programme, households are educated about the need to empty water storage containers once a week. “We are explaining to households how sumps and overhead tanks in households turn into mosquito breeding spots if the water is not changed weekly,” said a senior officer at GHMC.

Moreover, in schools, a demonstration has been given to the students involving biology teachers on how the mosquitoes breed from larva to an adult mosquito.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi asked citizens to observe every Friday as ‘dry day’. On Friday, residents searched for and removed sources of standing water in their homes and its surroundings. She emphasised the need to keep the surroundings clean, with a special emphasis on getting rid of stagnant water, which can act as a mosquito breeding ground. Vijayalakshmi directed volunteers to prevent water from accumulating in old coolers, tires, or plant pots.

The mayor also called upon school teachers to incorporate lessons on cleanliness and mosquito prevention into their curriculum, ensuring that students understand the importance of these measures.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata ordered the officers to visit at field level and take preventive measures, especially in slums. The officers of all the departments have coordinated for the field level visits and were asked to focus on anti-larval operations.

"To educate people, IEC programmes are being conducted at the hotspot areas where mosquitoes menace most. Besides, oil balls are being released in lakes and ponds,” she added.

Fogging and anti-larval operations were also taken up. The officers in collaboration with Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) are taking measures to prevent diseases related to mosquitoes.