August 10: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 151.81 points or 0.28 per cent at 54,554.66
- Nifty 50 index remained almost flat and closed with a rise of 5.15 points or 0.01 per cent at 36,034.10.
Domestic stock markets saw hefty profit-booking in public sector banks and metal counters during the fag-end of the session on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 151.81 points or 0.28 per cent at 54,554.66, while the Nifty 50 index remained almost flat and closed with a rise of 21.85 points or 0.13 per cent at 16,280.10. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bharti Airtel
|621.9
|3.78
|602.2
|628
|598.4
|Tech Mahindra
|1323
|2.76
|1288
|1329.7
|1282.4
|HDFC
|2671
|1.8
|2634.7
|2678.7
|2626.85
|Kotak Bank
|1810
|1.63
|1785
|1824.9
|1779.3
|M&M
|785.65
|1.38
|776.95
|789.8
|775.15
|Wipro
|604
|1.21
|598.4
|608.95
|593.1
|HCL Technologies
|1061.75
|1.07
|1052.5
|1072.3
|1048
|Tata Consumer
|771
|0.8
|765.9
|774.55
|761.05
|Divi's Laboratories
|4945
|0.8
|4930.9
|4971.6
|4895
|Infosys
|1674.15
|0.65
|1668
|1680
|1661.05
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Shree Cement
|27129
|-4.05
|28195
|28195
|27003.35
|JSW Steel
|720.5
|-3.59
|748.9
|750
|719.6
|Tata Steel
|1372.15
|-2.84
|1412
|1418
|1367.2
|Hindalco
|425.05
|-2.22
|436.5
|439.8
|423.25
|Power Grid
|172.8
|-2.07
|176.1
|176.1
|171.35
|NTPC
|114.4
|-1.97
|116.9
|117.2
|113.65
|IOC
|102.5
|-1.82
|104.9
|104.9
|101.9
|Grasim
|1484.7
|-1.82
|1520
|1520
|1477.95
|ITC
|210
|-1.78
|214
|214.45
|208.55
|BPCL
|444.85
|-1.69
|454.5
|454.9
|442.75
