August 10: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic stock markets saw hefty profit-booking in public sector banks and metal counters during the fag-end of the session on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 151.81 points or 0.28 per cent at 54,554.66, while the Nifty 50 index remained almost flat and closed with a rise of 21.85 points or 0.13 per cent at 16,280.10. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bharti Airtel 621.9 3.78 602.2 628 598.4 Tech Mahindra 1323 2.76 1288 1329.7 1282.4 HDFC 2671 1.8 2634.7 2678.7 2626.85 Kotak Bank 1810 1.63 1785 1824.9 1779.3 M&M 785.65 1.38 776.95 789.8 775.15 Wipro 604 1.21 598.4 608.95 593.1 HCL Technologies 1061.75 1.07 1052.5 1072.3 1048 Tata Consumer 771 0.8 765.9 774.55 761.05 Divi's Laboratories 4945 0.8 4930.9 4971.6 4895 Infosys 1674.15 0.65 1668 1680 1661.05

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Shree Cement 27129 -4.05 28195 28195 27003.35 JSW Steel 720.5 -3.59 748.9 750 719.6 Tata Steel 1372.15 -2.84 1412 1418 1367.2 Hindalco 425.05 -2.22 436.5 439.8 423.25 Power Grid 172.8 -2.07 176.1 176.1 171.35 NTPC 114.4 -1.97 116.9 117.2 113.65 IOC 102.5 -1.82 104.9 104.9 101.9 Grasim 1484.7 -1.82 1520 1520 1477.95 ITC 210 -1.78 214 214.45 208.55 BPCL 444.85 -1.69 454.5 454.9 442.75





