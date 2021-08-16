  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

August 16: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
x

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

Equity benchmarks ended at fresh all-time highs on Monday.

Equity benchmarks ended at fresh all-time highs on Monday. In the intraday trade, S&P Sensex touched a new high of 55,680.75, while the Nifty 50 index touched a fresh peak of 16,589.40. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 145.29 points or 0.26 per cent and closed at 55,582.58. The Nifty 50 index also rose 33.95 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 16,563.05. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

Tata Steel

1515.3

3.67

1484

1534.5

1472.2

Bajaj Finance

6363.05

3.35

6149

6395

6103.85

M&M

799.25

2.65

780.4

803.95

780.25

Britannia

3668

2.47

3570

3673.95

3553.05

IOC

107.05

2.29

104.75

107.45

104.3

BPCL

463.5

1.89

458.5

467.6

455.05

JSW Steel

758.85

1.31

745

770.6

739.2

Bajaj Finserv

14497.55

1.26

14316.4

14607

14309

Reliance

2169

1.09

2149.35

2203

2128.15

HDFC

2732.7

1.06

2696.8

2734.45

2693.8

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

Maruti

6820.35

2.6

6982.5

7018

6810

Shree Cement

26000

2.26

26735

26735

25940.2

Eicher Motors

2490

2.23

2554

2556.55

2482

Power Grid

181.05

2

184

184.3

180.4

Bajaj Auto

3750

1.98

3826

3829

3744

SBI

424.2

1.62

430

434

424

UltraTech Cement

7346.2

1.53

7460.7

7475.95

7332.05

Coal India

141.95

1.25

143.8

144.15

141.75

Tata Motors

303.5

1.22

305.95

307.85

303.05

Divi's Laboratories

4897.1

1.04

4945.55

4954.35

4870


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X