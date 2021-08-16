August 16: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Equity benchmarks ended at fresh all-time highs on Monday.
Equity benchmarks ended at fresh all-time highs on Monday. In the intraday trade, S&P Sensex touched a new high of 55,680.75, while the Nifty 50 index touched a fresh peak of 16,589.40. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 145.29 points or 0.26 per cent and closed at 55,582.58. The Nifty 50 index also rose 33.95 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 16,563.05. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
Tata Steel
1515.3
3.67
1484
1534.5
1472.2
Bajaj Finance
6363.05
3.35
6149
6395
6103.85
M&M
799.25
2.65
780.4
803.95
780.25
Britannia
3668
2.47
3570
3673.95
3553.05
IOC
107.05
2.29
104.75
107.45
104.3
BPCL
463.5
1.89
458.5
467.6
455.05
JSW Steel
758.85
1.31
745
770.6
739.2
Bajaj Finserv
14497.55
1.26
14316.4
14607
14309
Reliance
2169
1.09
2149.35
2203
2128.15
HDFC
2732.7
1.06
2696.8
2734.45
2693.8
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
Maruti
6820.35
2.6
6982.5
7018
6810
Shree Cement
26000
2.26
26735
26735
25940.2
Eicher Motors
2490
2.23
2554
2556.55
2482
Power Grid
181.05
2
184
184.3
180.4
Bajaj Auto
3750
1.98
3826
3829
3744
SBI
424.2
1.62
430
434
424
UltraTech Cement
7346.2
1.53
7460.7
7475.95
7332.05
Coal India
141.95
1.25
143.8
144.15
141.75
Tata Motors
303.5
1.22
305.95
307.85
303.05
Divi's Laboratories
4897.1
1.04
4945.55
4954.35
4870