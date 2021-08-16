August 16: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Equity benchmarks ended at fresh all-time highs on Monday. In the intraday trade, S&P Sensex touched a new high of 55,680.75, while the Nifty 50 index touched a fresh peak of 16,589.40. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 145.29 points or 0.26 per cent and closed at 55,582.58. The Nifty 50 index also rose 33.95 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 16,563.05. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Steel 1515.3 3.67 1484 1534.5 1472.2 Bajaj Finance 6363.05 3.35 6149 6395 6103.85 M&M 799.25 2.65 780.4 803.95 780.25 Britannia 3668 2.47 3570 3673.95 3553.05 IOC 107.05 2.29 104.75 107.45 104.3 BPCL 463.5 1.89 458.5 467.6 455.05 JSW Steel 758.85 1.31 745 770.6 739.2 Bajaj Finserv 14497.55 1.26 14316.4 14607 14309 Reliance 2169 1.09 2149.35 2203 2128.15 HDFC 2732.7 1.06 2696.8 2734.45 2693.8

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Maruti 6820.35 2.6 6982.5 7018 6810 Shree Cement 26000 2.26 26735 26735 25940.2 Eicher Motors 2490 2.23 2554 2556.55 2482 Power Grid 181.05 2 184 184.3 180.4 Bajaj Auto 3750 1.98 3826 3829 3744 SBI 424.2 1.62 430 434 424 UltraTech Cement 7346.2 1.53 7460.7 7475.95 7332.05 Coal India 141.95 1.25 143.8 144.15 141.75 Tata Motors 303.5 1.22 305.95 307.85 303.05 Divi's Laboratories 4897.1 1.04 4945.55 4954.35 4870



