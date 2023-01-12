Auto Expo takes off, to see 5 global debuts

Greater Noida: India's flagship motor show Auto Expo 2023kicked off on Wednesday with the global unveiling of Suzuki Motor Corporation's concept electric SUV 'eVX', which is slated to hit the market by 2025.

The company's Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India is among the major manufacturers participating in the show that has returned after three years. The Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan. It will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range on single charge.

"We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority," SMC Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said here at the expo while unveiling the product. Further, he said, "we are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest Rs10,000 crore in the production of BEVs (battery electric vehicles) and their batteries." Maruti Suzuki is also displaying its range of eco-friendly products such as WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid. The biennial auto show that was originally scheduled to be held in 2022 was postponed to this year due to Covid-19.

Some major manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen and Nissan along with luxury car makers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi are not participating in this edition. Also, the visibility of main two-wheeler makers such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co will be restricted to their displays of flex fuel prototype vehicles at the Ethanol pavilion.