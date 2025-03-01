Automakers clock robust SUV sales in India in February

New Delhi: Automakers in India on Saturday reported robust SUV sales figures for the month of February, as private consumption continued to rise amid resilient economy.

Maruti Suzuki India maintained stable performance, selling 1,60,791 passenger vehicles in the domestic market.

The leading automaker’s utility vehicle segment, including models like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6, contributed significantly to its sales, with 65,033 units sold last month.

Mahindra & Mahindra continued its upward trend with strong sales. The company sold 50,420 SUVs in February 2025, marking a 19 per cent increase compared to the 42,401 SUVs sold in February 2024.

Including exports, Mahindra’s total SUV sales stood at 52,386 units, the company said in a statement.

Kia reported 23.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its total sales to 25,026 units as compared to the 20,200 units sold in February last year.

The company’s consistent performer Carens maintained its strong market position with 5,318 units dispatched, while the premium Kia Carnival Limousine continued to attract luxury car buyers with sales of 239 units.

With over 20,000 bookings, the recently launched Kia Syros registered strong sales of 5,425 units in February, further strengthening its appeal among Indian consumers.

Kia’s bestselling models, Sonet and Seltos, contributed significantly to overall sales, with 7,598 and 6,446 units, respectively.

Hyundai also saw significant growth, recording total monthly sales of 58,727 units. This included 47,727 units in the domestic market and 11,000 units in exports.

Compared to February 2024, when the company sold 50,201 units, Hyundai’s overall sales grew by 16.9 per cent last month, while its export sales increased by 6.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s car sales ended 2024 on a high with market leader Maruti Suzuki India recording a 30 per cent jump in sales to 1,78,248 units in December 2024 from 1,37,551 units in the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki’s arch-rival Hyundai, SUV maker Mahindra & Mahindra and Kia Motors also reported a surge in sales as the market moved into top gear.