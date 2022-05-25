AWS trains 20L people in India 

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) said that it had provided cloud skills training to over two million people in India.

"I'm proud that AWS has provided cloud skills training to over two million people in India, and we acknowledge that much more work must be done as we continue to build a better digital future in India," said Phil Davis, Managing Director of Asia Pacific and Japan Commercial Sales at AWS.

To build a diverse and ready workforce, governments, training providers, and employers must work together to provide more accessible and targeted skills training. Our goal is to help people - from beginners to seasoned IT professionals - gain new cloud computing skills, and we are committed to collaborating with the industry and governments to help bridge the digital skills gap, he added.

India is riding a wave of innovation, which relies heavily on a digital workforce equipped to meet the rising demand for cloud computing. The region's prosperity requires a strong digital workforce and tech professionals with relevant and current digital skills to keep up with the pace of change, AWS said.