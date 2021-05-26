Ayurvedic immunity booster shots launched

Hyderabad: City-based healthcare company Labcube India Private Limited in association with Labcube, Inc – USA on Wednesday announced the launch of three new flavors (Mint, Mixed Fruit and Pineapple) of Mana Arogya Ayush Immunity Booster Shots. The product is a non-medicinal Ayurvedic supplement for daily use that can help boost immunity and protect mankind from deadly viral infections including coronavirus.

The base product was launched in the presence of Union Minister for State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in December 2020.

Labcube has partnered with leading logistic operators for the fast delivery of the products at the doorstep. The immunity booster shots will be available at a subsidised rate of Rs 55 each to the white ration card holders and for the regular customers it will be priced at Rs 73 each.

The products will also be made available in all pharmacies, groceries, major online shopping outlets such as Amazon across the country, said Srinivasa Manapragada, Chairman and CEO of Labcube Group of Companies. Commenting on the new flavors, Manapragada said, "considering the present pandemic situation, Labcube has come up with an innovative Ayurvedic formula that can help the general public. 'Mana Arogya Ayush Immunity Booster Shots' aims to enhance the immunity in people through special formulation of Ayurvedic herbs that can really help fight against deadly infections. This product is approved by the Department of Ayush. Labcube is always striving to help the community in this second wave of Pandemic."