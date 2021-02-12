BAI protests against sharp rise in cement, steel prices

New Delhi: The Builders Association of India (BAI) staged a day-long strike on Friday at construction sites alleging price cartelisation in cement and steel industry.

The association demanded that the government appoint regulatory authorities in these two industries. The BAI staged nationwide dharna and day-long strike on Friday to attract the attention of the government authorities towards "cartelisation and unnatural price hike by cement and steel manufacturers", the association said.

The strike at project sites was observed from 10 am to 1 pm with prior intimation to the state authorities of the respective governments, it added. The association demanded immediate appointment of a regulatory authority in cement and steel industry to curb the "unethical practices" which ultimately hamper the common man.

The call for the dharna and strike was given to all its stakeholders across the country during the meetings of the office bearers of BAI on January 13, 2021 and February 4, 2021.

BAI is an apex all-India body of engineering construction contractors and real estate companies founded in 1941.