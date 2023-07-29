Live
- WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
- Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
- Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
- Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
- Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
- Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt asks varsities to help Manipur students
- Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?
- CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School
- KNIA urges Chief Secy to take steps to curb extortions
Ban pre-owned medical devices import
Highlights
New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, India’s leading industry body Ficci’s Medical Devices Division joins hands with forces inimical to the Make in India drive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, giving a body blow to domestic manufacturers of medical devices and equipment, which have urged the Central government to withdraw the official memorandum (OM) permitting the import of pre-owned medical devices.
“Nothing could have been worse than what Ficci Medical Devices Division is doing at the behest of MNCs lobby,” said Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD).
