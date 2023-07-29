  • Menu
Ban pre-owned medical devices import

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, India's leading industry body Ficci's Medical Devices Division joins hands with forces inimical to the Make in...

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, India’s leading industry body Ficci’s Medical Devices Division joins hands with forces inimical to the Make in India drive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, giving a body blow to domestic manufacturers of medical devices and equipment, which have urged the Central government to withdraw the official memorandum (OM) permitting the import of pre-owned medical devices.

“Nothing could have been worse than what Ficci Medical Devices Division is doing at the behest of MNCs lobby,” said Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD).

