Bank Holidays in January 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days

The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays and differs with each state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.



In January 2024, all banks will remain closed for eight days, i.e., the holiday list includes New Year's Day, Bhogi, Sankranti, Republic Day, five Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.

Bank Holidays in January 2024

January 1 – Monday, New Year's Day

January 8 – Sunday

January 14 – Bhogi, Second Saturday

January 15 – Sankranti, Sunday

January 22 – Sunday

January 26 – Thursday, Republic Day

January 28 – Fourth Saturday

January 29 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.