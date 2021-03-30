Bank Holidays List of April 2021: Banks to be closed for 13 days in Telangana   

In April 2021, all the banks will remain closed for thirteen days, i.e. the holiday list includes four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Good Friday, Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, Ugadi, Dr Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti. As this is the April month, banks will also remain closed on April 1st for the closure of yearly accounts also. Other religious festivals may vary from state to state. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all across the country.

April 2021

· April 1 – Closure of yearly accounts

· April 2 – Friday- Good Friday

· April 4 – Sunday

· April 5 – Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti

· April 8 – Thursday- Buddha Purnima

· April 10 – Second Saturday

· April 11 – Sunday

· April 13 – Ugadi/ Gudhi Padwa

· April 14 – Thursday- Baisakhi and Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

· April 18 – Sunday

· April 21 – Wednesday- Ram Navami

· April 24 – Fourth Saturday

· April 25 – Sunday- Mahavir Jayanti

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branch and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.