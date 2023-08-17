Live
- Apple iPhone 15 series features leak online; What we expect
- People of Telangana want KCR as CM once again-Harish Rao
- MLAs appeal to CM to give permission for pending projects before BBMP elections
- Shiv Thakare eyes big screen after being on back-to-back reality shows
- Daisy Shah says she has 'learnt the dos and don'ts of television' with 'KKK13'
- Banks facing structural issues: Fitch Ratings
- Hyderabad 2nd most expensive housing market in India
- Youth sentenced to 16 days imprisonment for misbehaving with woman
- TN to set up zero liquid discharge facilities in textile clusters to prevent pollution
- People express their grievances during Jana Vani
Just In
Banks facing structural issues: Fitch Ratings
Forecasts real 6.4% GDP growth annually in 3 yrs to March 2026
Chennai: The operating environment (OE) for Indian banks has strengthened as economic risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have ebbed, Fitch Ratings said in a report on Wednesday.
Fitch also said other structural issues like lengthy legal process, bad bank not playing a meaningful role hamper the OE. While the number of prudential indicators for the sector has also improved compared with pre-pandemic levels, though growing risk appetite in a relatively benign OE highlights the importance of appropriate buffers against potential stress, the credit rating agency added.
Fitch revised its OE mid-point score for Indian banks to ‘bb’ from ‘bb+’ in March 2020, after assessing that the pandemic was likely to worsen the existing OE stresses facing the sector. According to Fitch, India was badly affected by the pandemic, but the associated risks have now receded.