Banks Holidays List of Telangana in February 2021
All banks in Telangana state will remain closed for seven days in February 2021.
Banks Holidays: All the banks will remain closed for seven days in February 2021, i.e. the holiday list includes, four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Vasant Panchmi and Gur Ravidas Jayanti. Other religious festivals vary from state to state.
List of Bank Holidays in February 2021:
February 7 – Sunday
February 13 – Second Saturday
February 14 – Sunday
February 16 – Tuesday- Vasant Panchmi
February 21 – Sunday
February 27 – Fourth Saturday - Gur Ravidas Jayanti
February 28 – Sunday
*This holiday list is subject to change
Guidance for Customers
When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branch and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.