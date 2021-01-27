Banks Holidays List of Telangana in February 2021

Banks Holidays: All the banks will remain closed for seven days in February 2021, i.e. the holiday list includes, four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Vasant Panchmi and Gur Ravidas Jayanti. Other religious festivals vary from state to state.

List of Bank Holidays in February 2021:



February 7 – Sunday



February 13 – Second Saturday

February 14 – Sunday

February 16 – Tuesday- Vasant Panchmi

February 21 – Sunday

February 27 – Fourth Saturday - Gur Ravidas Jayanti

February 28 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers



When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branch and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.