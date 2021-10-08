  • Menu
Bathukamma selfie contest at Reliance Trends

Bathukamma selfie contest at Reliance Trends
Bathukamma selfie contest at Reliance Trends

Hyderabad: Trends, an apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, is strengthening the connect with consumers across the small towns of Telangana, through 'Trends selfie with Bathukamma' contest during the auspiciousBathukamma Festival.

Bathukamma festival is an important cultural festival of Telangana, dedicated to the worship of the Mother Goddess - and is celebrated with a lot of devotion, piety and religious fervour.

The contest is being conducted by inviting entries from its customers, which consists of sharing a selfie along with their 'Bathukamma flower arrangements', made in their homes.

Customers would have to send their entries on a dedicated WhatsApp number of Trends. The selfie / photo which is adjudged the "Best Decorated "Bathukamma" will be awarded the first prize, a gift card worth Rs 1,500 and second place holder will get a gift card worth Rs 1000.

