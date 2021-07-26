Beyond Garage to foray into AP, Maharashtra

Hyderabad: With an aggressive expansion strategy, the city-based startup Beyond Garage aims to enter new markets across South India. The online service provider for car and bike repairing solutions already has presence in Telangana and Karnataka. It is preparing plans to foray into Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh by the end of this year.

"At present, we have a team of 30 independent technicians in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Apart from them, we also have a tie-up of 200 workshops across 10-12 cities in Telangana and Karnataka. Very soon, we are going to recruit and train about 100 technicians to meet our expansion plans in AP," said Mahmud Kotebagil, CEO, Co-founder and Director of Beyond Garage. He said, "Automotive service is mostly unorganised and only few brands offer authorised services. We incentivise the technicians to attract them. Those, who used to earn Rs 600-700 a day, are now earning Rs 1,500-2,000 a day after getting our certification. Next year, we want to increase our workshop network and add more technicians to extend our services at Mumbai, Pune and Nasik in Maharashtra."

The startup is in talks with a couple of investors to raise funds for its further expansion plans. On the market size, Mahmud said that there is a huge untapped potential in automotive service and auto components industry. According to him, the value of automotive servicing segment in India is $14 million a day and $40 million worth spare parts are being sold each day in the country.

Last year, Beyond Garage was formed after the amalgamation of the vehicle service company Doers and spare parts supply company Auto Part Hub. Their mobile app and web platform gives an estimation cost at the beginning of the work which would remain the same till the end of the service. It ensures the roadside assistance within 45 minutes of breakdown of the vehicle. The firm provides both door-step and workshop services including general service, painting, charging of electric vehicle, insurance work and breakdown services for the riders of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. It also offers spare parts supply and vehicle maintenance for large fleets of business customers and roadside assistance for insurance companies.