Bhima Jewels launches new campaign with Ram Charan

Hyderabad: Bhima Jewels, one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands, has launched a heartfelt new campaign titled ‘Bangaram Ante Bhima’- a tribute to the cherished women who light up every home. Drawing inspiration from the deep-rooted traditions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the campaign emphasises the cultural and emotional significance of gold in Telugu households.

In Telugu, Bangaram translates to gold but also serves as an affectionate term for someone precious. Bhima Jewels cleverly taps into this dual meaning to position its jewellery as the true gold- both literally and symbolically- for the ‘Bangaram’ in every family.

Adding star power and cultural resonance to the campaign is acclaimed actor and Bhima Jewels’ brand ambassador Ram Charan, whose presence embodies pride, elegance, and authenticity. His involvement strengthens the emotional connection with regional audiences, making the campaign deeply relatable.

The campaign showcases an elegant collection of traditional Telugu jewellery, including haarams, vaddanams, guttapusalu, nakshi bangles, and jhumkas- each piece a testament to Bhima’s rich legacy of craftsmanship and cultural storytelling.

“This campaign is a celebration of the timeless bond between gold and tradition in Telugu culture,” said Abhishek Bindumadhav, Managing Director of Bhima Jewels. “With Ram Charan as the face, it reflects our commitment to trust, heritage, and craftsmanship.”

Now live across TV, digital, and social media platforms in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the campaign promises to strike an emotional chord with families preparing for festive and wedding celebrations.