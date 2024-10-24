Big C brings Deepavali offer

Hyderabad: Big C, a mobile retail company in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana announced its festival campaign, Double Bang Offers, on the occasion of Deepavali.

On purchase of mobiles across all Big C showrooms, the customers will get instant cashback of upto Rs 12,000, free mobile protection worth Rs 10,000, and confirmed gift worth upto Rs 5,999.

M Balu Chowdary, Founder, Big C, said that Big C has a ritual of announcing special offers to celebrate every festival and special occasions. “This Deepavali also Big C has come up with attractive offers. We are facilitating mobile purchase without paying any down payment and interest on installment.

Alongwith the above mentioned offers, there is also a great chance to win cars, bikes, mobiles and many more prizes in lucky draw on the purchase of Vivo, Oppo, MI, and RealMe mobiles,” the CMD added. In addition to these, the other offers available at all Big C showrooms includes an assured buyback offer, Jodi offer, Smart TV offer, upto 51per cent discount on branded accessories.