Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

BigLeap raises Rs 5 crore for unique HR product

BigLeap raises Rs 5 crore for unique HR product
x

BigLeap raises Rs 5 crore for unique HR product

Highlights

HYDERABAD-BASED HR staffing, payroll and recruitment firm BigLeap, has announced that it has raised Rs 5 crore debt fund from Champion Roller Skating Athlete and Arjuna Award winner Anup Kumar Yama and others for its BigLeap

Hyderabad: HYDERABAD-BASED HR staffing, payroll and recruitment firm BigLeap, has announced that it has raised Rs 5 crore debt fund from Champion Roller Skating Athlete and Arjuna Award winner Anup Kumar Yama and others for its BigLeap. AI initiative which is a stealth mode HR product to ease the job search experience.

The fund will be used to boost the soon-to-be-launched BigLeap Artificial Intelligence App, "BigLeap.AI", based on Mobile/Web applications to help hyper-local job seekers to tap into active vacant jobs in various business sectors.

The BigLeap.AI will continuously congregate jobs that are available across sectors and host a registry for the job seekers on an effective basis.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X