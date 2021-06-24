BigLeap raises Rs 5 crore for unique HR product

Hyderabad: HYDERABAD-BASED HR staffing, payroll and recruitment firm BigLeap, has announced that it has raised Rs 5 crore debt fund from Champion Roller Skating Athlete and Arjuna Award winner Anup Kumar Yama and others for its BigLeap. AI initiative which is a stealth mode HR product to ease the job search experience.

The fund will be used to boost the soon-to-be-launched BigLeap Artificial Intelligence App, "BigLeap.AI", based on Mobile/Web applications to help hyper-local job seekers to tap into active vacant jobs in various business sectors.

The BigLeap.AI will continuously congregate jobs that are available across sectors and host a registry for the job seekers on an effective basis.