Bill Drayton, pioneer of Social Entrepreneurship field is Honored with The Global Treasure Award by Skoll Foundation

Ø Past recipients of this award include Archbishop Desmond Tutu, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, activist Malala Yousafzai, The Elders, musician and activist Bono and humanitarian and women’s and children’s rights activist Grace Machel.
The Skoll Foundation has awarded Bill Drayton, Founder and CEO of Ashoka Innovators for the Public, the prestigious Global Treasure Award. The award is described as recognizing “someone in our midst who is doing extraordinary things to address the world’s most pressing problems.”
Bill Drayton is widely regarded as the pioneer of social entrepreneurship founding Ashoka in 1981. After launching the first Fellow in India the organization continued to expand, identifying and cultivating social entrepreneurs in more than 90 countries whose systems changing innovations solve deep rooted social problems. Together with Fellows, young people and other partners Ashoka is catalyzing an “everyone a changemaker” movement where everyone has the power to create positive change in the world.
In accepting the award, Drayton emphasizes that “the ultimate human right is the right to give. Giving is what brings health, longevity, and happiness.” He continued, “Givers want to give. And the greatest gift is helping others grow their giving – changemaking power.
The award was presented during Skoll’s annual flagship event, the Skoll World Forum.
“It is a hugely proud moment for the entire social entrepreneurship community in India and the world. Bill Drayton is a role model for so many of us and his commitment to the vision of a world where everyone is a changemaker has inspired across generations” said Dr. Shruti Nair, Leader, Ashoka Innovators for the Public, India.