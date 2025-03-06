Live
Just In
Blenders Pride Fashion Tour brings an unforgettable night of fashion to Vizag, with Akshat Bansal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ritviz
A stunning showcase of fashion and music, embodying the essence of style and confidence on March 8th at Radisson Blu Resort, Vizag.
Blenders Pride Fashion Tour embarks on its iconic journey, bringing ‘The One and Only’ world to Vizag with a bold fusion of fashion, technology, and entertainment. The event goes beyond a party—it's a futuristic spectacle where cutting-edge fashion meets high-tech stunts and avant-garde couture, all set against a pulsating techno backdrop. This immersive celebration of innovation and creativity pushes the boundaries of style and redefines the audience experience, setting new benchmarks in fashion, culture, and self-expression.
Experience the glamour of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour with avant-garde designer Akshat Bansal, showstopper Tamannaah Bhatia and an electrifying performance by Ritviz!
Date – March 8th, 2025
Venue – Radisson Blu Resort, Vizag
Time – 6:30PM onwards
Tickets available on Paytm Insider