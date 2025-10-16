BLS International wins prestigious 3 Year Contract from Ministry of External Affairs, India to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centres in China

BLS International Services Limited (“BLS International”), a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and diplomatic missions, has been awarded a prestigious contract by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centers (IVACs) in China. This prestigious contract will be valid for a period of 3 years, effective October 14, 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, BLS International will be responsible for establishing and managing Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, offering streamlined, secure, and customer-friendly visa services. The IVACs will incorporate enhanced infrastructure, advanced technology, and multilingual staff to ensure a seamless experience for applicants.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Services Ltd, said, “We are honoured to receive this prestigious contract from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and look forward to providing excellent services. We believe this is a significant milestone for BLS international and these IVACs will play a vital role in facilitating reliable and user-centric visa services. We thank the Ministry of External Affairs for its continued trust and confidence in BLS International.”

This contract reinforces BLS International’s position as a trusted partner for government initiatives and its dedication to driving digital transformation and public service excellence across sectors. With a presence in over 70 countries, BLS International continues to lead the consular outsourcing industry, processing millions of applications annually with a focus on transparency, compliance and customer satisfaction.