Bourses rebound in 1st session of 2025

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty started the New Year on a high note with the key indices closing higher in a see-saw trade on Wednesday on buying in blue-chip stocks.

Snapping its two-day falling streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 368.40 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 78,507.41 on the first trading session of 2025. During the day, it surged 617.48 points or 0.79 per cent to 78,756.49. The NSE Nifty climbed 98.10 points or 0.41 per cent to 23,742.90 with 37 of its constituents ending higher and 17 closing lower.

“The markets began the calendar year on a positive note, gaining nearly half a per cent. After an initial decline, buying interest in select heavyweight stocks across sectors quickly erased losses and gradually pushed the index higher,” Ajit Mishra, Sr V-P (research), Religare Broking Ltd.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.03 per cent and midcap index climbed 0.50 per cent. As many as 2,741 stocks advanced, while 1,241 declined and 89 remained unchanged on the BSE. “An uptick in core sector data and prospect of ramp-up in capex spending by the government in the remaining part of the fiscal aided sectors like capital goods, industrials, auto, and power,” added Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Among sectoral indices, capital goods surged 1.22 per cent, industrials (1.17 per cent), power (0.94 per cent), telecommunication (0.76 per cent), consumer discretionary (0.68 per cent), financial services (0.51 per cent) and healthcare (0.42 per cent). Metal and realty were the laggards. Among Sensex shares, Maruti Suzuki rose the most by 3.26 per cent after the carmaker reported 30 per cent rise in total wholesales at 1,78,248 units in Dec 2024.