Brick&Bolt launches Hyderabad operations

Hyderabad: Brick&Bolt, a tech-enabled construction company, has launched operations in Hyderabad. The company's entry into the Hyderabad market will complement its existing presence in Bengaluru and Mysore.



Powered by state-of-the-art technologies, it simplifies the construction process for the inexperienced by making it transparent, ensures zero overhead costs and enables timely project deliveries.

Data from the company shows that customers who used their platform saved 10 to 15 per cent of their time in the whole project duration as opposed to people who rely on traditional contractors. For first-time home builders, Brick & Bolt plays the role of a trusted end-to-end construction partner.