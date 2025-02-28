Bridging India’s Protein Gap with Eggs and Chicken

On World Protein Day, Poultry India and IPEMA highlight India's alarming protein deficiency, affecting 73% of the population. With protein crucial for immunity, growth, and overall health, experts stress the need for better dietary choices. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recommends consuming 5-6 eggs weekly and incorporating chicken regularly to meet daily protein needs. Affordable and nutrient-rich, eggs and chicken offer an effective solution to India's nutrition crisis. Poultry India urges citizens to prioritize protein-rich diets for a healthier future. This World Protein Day, let’s make informed choices and close the nation’s nutritional gap.