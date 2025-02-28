Live
- Four Himachal villages to rein in buildout plans near UNESCO site
- CAG report on Delhi’s health services tabled in Assembly
- Amid rising security concerns, China signals sending more warships near Australia
- India will eliminate TB by year-end: Nadda
- Pune bus rape case: Probe will reveal the turn of events, says CM Fadnavis
- IRDAI allows insurers to use equity derivatives for hedging market risks
- Indian private hospitals to add 10K beds by next fiscal, 6K added in FY25: Report
- Isak's injury not long-term but Newcastle not willing to take risks: Eddie Howe
- Need to find solutions to critical technological challenges: Rajnath Singh
- 30 coal blocks to be put for auction in the 12th round, says G Kishan Reddy
Just In
Bridging India’s Protein Gap with Eggs and Chicken
Highlights
On World Protein Day, Poultry India and IPEMA highlight India's alarming protein deficiency, affecting 73% of the population. With protein crucial for...
On World Protein Day, Poultry India and IPEMA highlight India's alarming protein deficiency, affecting 73% of the population. With protein crucial for immunity, growth, and overall health, experts stress the need for better dietary choices. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recommends consuming 5-6 eggs weekly and incorporating chicken regularly to meet daily protein needs. Affordable and nutrient-rich, eggs and chicken offer an effective solution to India's nutrition crisis. Poultry India urges citizens to prioritize protein-rich diets for a healthier future. This World Protein Day, let’s make informed choices and close the nation’s nutritional gap.
Next Story