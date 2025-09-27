Brightcom Group inks pact with CQT Weapon Systems

New Delhi: Tech firm Brightcom Group on Friday said it has inked a strategic initial pact with US-based defence manufacturer CQT Weapon Systems to co-develop defence technology.

Concurrently, the tech firm’s defence vertical, Brightcom Defence, is unveiling its portfolio of indigenously developed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the Maestro OS, an AI-powered defence operating system, a company statement said. Brightcom Group Ltd on Friday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CQT Weapon Systems, a renowned defence manufacturer based in Michigan, US, according to the statement.

This strategic MoU marks a significant advancement for Brightcom’s established defence vertical, it added. The agreement lays the groundwork for the two companies to collaborate on the joint development of advanced tactical hardware and AI-enabled systems, combining Brightcom’s expertise in artificial intelligence and software with CQT’s proven defence manufacturing capabilities.

The Board of Directors of Brightcom Group Limited, at its meeting held on Thursday, reviewed the progress of this partnership and the broader defence division.