Brightcom to buy US-based audio firm for $102 mn 

Hyderabad: City-based Brightcom Group has announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire all the assets of a US-based digital audio firm that owns and operates multiple assets for a total consideration of $102.5 million. Brightcom has not revealed name of the acquisition target.

The company is an integrated digital platform offering several programmed radio stations, various digital brands and digital marketing services in several markets in the US.

Following the acquisition, the EPS will increase as a result of the addition of $45 million to the topline revenue of Brightcom, and $15 million to its EBIDTA. The synergies between the current Brightcom business and new assets will add to the above numbers. The assets' acquisition value, including its net cash, is pegged at $102.5 million consisting of $95 million in cash and $7.5 million of BCG stock. The deal is subject to customary financial, legal and business diligence, as well as regulatory approvals, thereafter.

"We are excited to bring these super successful audio assets into our fold, which will open up new opportunities and growth in line with the overall vision of the company", said Satish Cheeti, President of Brightcom Audio. The advisors to the deal are Houlihan Lokey on the transaction side and Lerman Senter on the legal side. This move will mark the significant entry of the Brightcom Group into this fast-growing digital audio advertising segment. Digital audio advertising includes all ad revenue generated through pre and in-stream audio ads that appear in music (music also contains various radio services) and podcast streaming services. This revenue would include ad-supported free versions of premium subscription services or services funded by advertising.

With already 200 million active consumers of digital audio in the US, audio is considered the second most popular digital activity. The worldwide user count is rapidly growing and is expected to go past 1.5 billion by 2026.

"With this acquisition, Brightcom Group will be one of the very few companies globally to provide a holistic and wide range of advertising solutions, including audio", said Peshwa Acharya, President (Group Strategy), Brightcom Group.