BSE resolves 143 investor complaints in October, receives 120 new ones

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said on Monday that it resolved 143 investor complaints against 90 companies during the month of October.

These include several complaints carried forward from previous months.

During the same period, the exchange received 120 new complaints against 81 companies, the BSE said in its monthly investor grievance report.

“During the month, BSE received 120 complaints against 81 companies. In the same period 143 complaints were resolved against 90 companies,” it said.

“These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods,” the bourse added.

According to the exchange, the top three companies where investor complaints have been pending for redressal for more than one month as of October 31, are JSW Steel Limited with five complaints, Aneri Fincap Limited with four complaints, and Franklin Industries Limited with four complaints.

The BSE said it continues to take measures to address investor grievances in a timely manner to strengthen market integrity and investor confidence.

Earlier, in September, the stock exchange had resolved 190 complaints against 126 companies and received 173 new complaints.

The stock exchange informed that the top three companies where complaints have been pending for redressal for more than one month as of September 2025 include Suraj Products Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited, and Reliance Home Finance Limited.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been working with market intermediaries and exchanges to improve transparency and speed up complaint redressal through its online platform, SCORES (SEBI Complaint Redressal System).

To curb fraud and unethical practices, SEBI and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have also intensified their investor awareness initiatives.

The RBI’s “RBI Kehta Hai” campaign and SEBI’s “SEBI vs SCAM” campaign continue to educate investors about digital safety, fraud prevention, and available grievance mechanisms.