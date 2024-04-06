Byby e-Rickshaw joins Revfin to provide smooth financing ride to consumers

New Delhi: Electric transport company Byby e-Rickshaw on Saturday said it has partnered digital lender Revfin for a smooth financing ride for e-rickshaws.

ByBy is one of the leading homegrown companies in the sphere of manufacturing e-rickshaws and has been making vehicles as well as e-loaders for the past 10 years.

ByBy co-founder Rajiv Tuli said that the MoU will make the person standing in the last queue of the society self-reliant.

"We have seen that an e-rickshaw puller is able to feed his family properly and is able to provide good education to his children," Tuli said.

With this agreement, signed between Revfin Founder Sameer Aggarwal and Tuli, the availability of e-rickshaws will be easier and a good quality e-rickshaw can be delivered to the needy people.

E-rickshaws and e-loaders made by ByBy are present in various states, including Assam.

Revfin has been financing electric vehicles since 2017.

Most of the company's customers are in towns, tehsils and small cities, who get e-rickshaws and electric vehicles in easy installments without any formalities.

The company provides loans under its non-banking finance company (NBFC).